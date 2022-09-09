NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- QB Dak Prescott (ankle) is set to be a full participant in Friday's practice, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Prescott popped up on the injury report Thursday after being limited in practice. The Cowboys QB cited his new cleats as the issue and the ankle not being of any concern. McCarthy added that the team proceeded with "high caution."
INJURIES
- C Frank Ragnow (groin) will return to practice Friday but his status remains uncertain for Sunday, coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
INJURIES
- OT Isaiah Wynn (back) told reporters Friday that he will be playing in the season opener versus Miami. Wynn has been limited in practice all week.
INJURIES
- DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) will practice Friday on a limited basis but his status for Week 1 will likely be a game-time decision, coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
- LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) will practice Friday on a limited basis and is likely another game-time decision, per Daboll.
INJURIES
- LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday. Saleh added that George Fant will start at left tackle and Max Mitchell will start at right tackle.
INJURIES
- WR Chris Godwin (knee) was seen in an orange non-contact jersey in the early portion of Friday's practice. Godwin missed Thursday's practice after being a full participant the day prior.
SIGNINGS
- S Amani Hooker signed a three-year extension worth $33 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.