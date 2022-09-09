Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts won't have star linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
The Colts ruled Leonard out Friday as he continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery.
Coach Frank Reich said earlier in the week Leonard wasn't close to 100 percent but could play if he were near 80 percent. Clearly, the tackling machine hasn't yet made the strides to get him on the field.
While Leonard will miss the Week 1 matchup against the Texans, he could be on the field when the Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.