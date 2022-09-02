NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- DL Andrew Brown (practice squad)
- S Jalen Thompson signed a three-year extension for nearly $40 million with $25 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Thompson, a 2019 fifth-round supplemental draft choice, started 12 games last season with a career-high 121 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Micah Dew-Treadway
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- OT Isaiah Prince (elbow) placed on injured reserve.
- S Tycen Anderson (hamstring) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- WR Seth Williams (practice squad)
- S Josh Thompson (practice squad)
- K James McCourt (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB Jake Gervase
SIGNINGS
- RB Jason Huntley (practice squad)
- DL Renell Wren (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB De'Jon Harris (practice squad)
