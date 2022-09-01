Former Buccaneers, Bills TE O.J. Howard signing with Texans 

Tight end O.J. Howard had a quick visit in Houston and he's decided to stay.

Howard, formerly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, is signing with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Howard was taking a visit with the Texans and shortly after the former first-round pick was signing a new deal.

It's been a roller coaster few days for Howard, who was released by the Bills on Tuesday, visited with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday and seemed primed to land there before they claimed tight end Devin Asiasi off waivers and now has arrived in Houston on a one-way trip.

Despite his crazy week, Howard has only played with the Bucs, who took him 19th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Alabama product never lived up to expectations in Tampa, putting together 46 starts over five years with 119 receptions, 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns. He signed a one-year deal this offseason with Buffalo, but didn't make the final 53.