NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 28

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
INJURIES
- RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.
- DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (illness; questionable) returned to practice on Friday.
- CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) is questionable.
INJURIES
- QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a full participant in practice and will play Sunday against Jacksonville, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters.
- OLB Baron Browning (hip) out
INJURIES
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) has gotten through two practices and could make his return this Sunday against the Bills, coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Watson has been inactive the past two weeks. "I'm cautiously optimistic," LaFleur said.
INJURIES
- WR Corey Davis (knee) out this Sunday against New England, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
- OT George Fant (knee) remains week to week, per Saleh.
INJURIES
- LB Shaq Barrett will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revelaed a torn Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
INJURIES
- LB Cole Holcomb (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday versus Indianapolis.