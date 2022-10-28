Around the NFL

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will be questionable vs. Texans

Published: Oct 28, 2022 at 02:22 PM Updated: Oct 28, 2022 at 02:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

The quarterback missed practices on Wednesday and Friday. Tannehill was listed as limited on Thursday.

Vrabel noted the team would wait as long as necessary before making a firm decision on Tannehill's availability.

The signal-caller injured his ankle in the Titans' Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed one snap and returned to the game with a heavily taped ankle.

If Tannehill can't play in Week 8, rookie Malik Willis would be in line to make his first start. Willis appeared in mop-up duty in Week 2, completing 1 of 4 passes in the blowout loss to Buffalo. The rookie has taken most of the reps in practice this week with Tannehill injured.

Regardless of who is under center, expect the Titans to saddle up Derrick Henry for a large workload against a Texans defense that has been gashed on the ground this season, ranking last in the NFL against the run.

Star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is also questionable for Sunday. Outside linebacker Rashad Weaver and fullback Tory Carter are ruled out.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

An MRI has confirmed Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson will be back on the field as the Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback on Sunday, barring a setback.

news

Titans' Derrick Henry downplays dominance over Texans: 'I really don't try to live in the past'

Derrick Henry could continue his dominance over the Texans on Sunday. The Titans running back has generated 200-plus yards and at least two touchdowns in his past three meetings against Houston.

news

Winner of Panthers-Falcons game Sunday will be in first place in NFC South thanks to Buccaneers loss

The Buccaneers' 27-22 loss on Thursday night added intrigue to the Panthers-Falcons game Sunday afternoon. With the Bucs falling to 3-5, the winner of the Panthers-Falcons bout will own first place in a woeful NFC South division.

news

Ravens rookie TE Isaiah Likely shines in prime-time win over Buccaneers

The Ravens watched key offensive playmakers drop like flies in the first half of Thursday's 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers. Up to the plate stepped rookie tight end Isaiah Likely.

news

Todd Bowles could consider coaching changes after latest Bucs loss: 'Everything is on the table for us'

After the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday night in a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Todd Bowles said that changes could be coming to the coaching staff following Thursday's loss.

news

Eagles, DE Robert Quinn mutually agree to cut off final two years of contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that along with the trade, the Eagles and Quinn mutually agreed to cut off the final two years of the pass rusher's contract, making him a free agent following the season, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett feared to have torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on his initial exam, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens came on in the second half and then fended off a Tom Brady-led rally to defeat the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday's win 'not serious'

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each exited Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries, but head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that neither is believed to have suffered a serious ailment.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE