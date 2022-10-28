Titans' Derrick Henry downplays dominance over Texans: 'I really don't try to live in the past'

Derrick Henry could continue his dominance over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans running back has generated 200-plus yards and at least two touchdowns in his past three meetings against Houston -- he missed both games against the Texans in 2021.

With at least two rush TDs Sunday, Henry would tie former Titans RB Eddie George (four straight games versus Cleveland in 1999-2000) for the most consecutive games with at least two rushing scores by any player against a single opponent in NFL history, per NFL Research. He could also become the first player in NFL history to record at least 150 rushing yards in four straight games versus a single opponent.

Henry's last three games against Houston:

Week 17, 2020: 34 carries, 250 rush yards, 2 rush TD (W, 41-38)

Week 6, 2020: 22 carries, 212 rush yards, 2 rush TD (W, 42-36 in OT)

Week 17, 2019: 32 carries, 211 rush yards, 3 rush TD (W, 35-14)

King Henry downplayed his previous accomplishments against the Texans.

"Every year is different. I really don't try to live in the past," Henry said Thursday. "I've had some good games, but every year is different. So, I can't go out there expecting anything. Just take it day by day and get ready for Sunday."

After a slow start to the season, Henry has 100-plus rushing yards in each of his last three games in 2022. He faces a Texans defense that has been woeful against the ground game, allowing 164.7 rush yards per game, last in the NFL.

"He's as big as our defensive ends. Has as good of speed as some of our skill guys," Texans coach Lovie Smith said this week of Henry. "Plays hard, pads low to the ground. These are the kind of guys though, that as I talk about having an opportunity to play against some of the all-time greats, we look forward to competing against him also. I'm talking for our defense. You want to see how you match up against the best."