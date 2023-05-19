NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- LB Jacob Martin is signing a one-year deal with Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- DL Nick Williams, who started seven games last season with the Giants, signed with Los Angeles, the team announced.
INJURIES
- RT Lane Johnson says he's "officially cleared" to return to football activities after suffering a torn adductor muscle in February.
SIGNINGS
- C Ricky Stromberg, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract.
- OT Braeden Daniels, a fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft, has inked his rookie deal.