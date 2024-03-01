 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

Published: Mar 01, 2024 at 02:17 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ , who tore his Achilles in Week 1 of last season, posted video to social media on Thursday in which he was doing sprints and running on a treadmill roughly five and a half months after sustaining his injury. Dobbins is an impending free agent. 
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OTHER NEWS

  • Bobby Slater has been promoted to vice president of sports medicine, the team announced.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

ROSTER CUTS

  • OT ﻿﻿﻿Charles Leno Jr.﻿﻿﻿, a one-time Pro Bowler with the Bears who started 13 games last season, has been informed he will be released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Leno is scheduled for hip surgery next week, Rapoport added.

