NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
INJURIES
- RB J.K. Dobbins , who tore his Achilles in Week 1 of last season, posted video to social media on Thursday in which he was doing sprints and running on a treadmill roughly five and a half months after sustaining his injury. Dobbins is an impending free agent.
ROSTER CUTS
- S Kevin Byard is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
OTHER NEWS
- Bobby Slater has been promoted to vice president of sports medicine, the team announced.
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Charles Leno Jr., a one-time Pro Bowler with the Bears who started 13 games last season, has been informed he will be released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Leno is scheduled for hip surgery next week, Rapoport added.