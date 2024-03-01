Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

Thomas was due $6.5 million for the upcoming season, including a $500,000 roster bonus that would have kicked in this month, per Garafolo, but instead, the Commanders will save some cash by cutting him loose now.

The veteran tight end hauled in 55 catches for 496 yards and four touchdowns (tied for the team lead) last season, his best finish since 2020 -- his first year in Washington.

Originally drafted by the Cardinals, Thomas has bounced around, seeing playing time with the Bills and Lions before finding a consistent role with the Commanders.

The Commanders could now be in the market to sign or draft a starting tight end with Thomas gone, as the only TEs left on the roster are Cole Turner, John Bates and Armani Rogers. Turner and Bates had 120 and 151 receiving yards in 2023, respectively, while Rogers missed the entire season with an Achilles injury.

Leno's departure also added to the Commanders' growing cap space, freeing up $7.28 million, per Spotrac.

Like Thomas, Leno was drafted in 2014, joining the Bears as a seventh-round pick. Though he played only six games with one start in his rookie year, from then on Leno was one of the most reliable offensive lineman around. He played in every regular season game from 2015 through 2022, starting every game in seven of those seasons. He earned his sole Pro Bowl nod with Chicago in 2018, and signed with Washington three years later ahead of the 2021 season. Leno's streak of starts came to an end in 2023 after he missed four games due to injury, and he also recorded his highest penalty total (8) since 2019.