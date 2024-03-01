 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

Published: Mar 01, 2024 at 04:35 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.

Thomas had been with the organization for four years while Leno had just wrapped his third campaign in Washington. Both will turn 33 this year. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thomas' release and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Leno's departure earlier on Friday.

Thomas was due $6.5 million for the upcoming season, including a $500,000 roster bonus that would have kicked in this month, per Garafolo, but instead, the Commanders will save some cash by cutting him loose now.

The veteran tight end hauled in 55 catches for 496 yards and four touchdowns (tied for the team lead) last season, his best finish since 2020 -- his first year in Washington.

Originally drafted by the Cardinals, Thomas has bounced around, seeing playing time with the Bills and Lions before finding a consistent role with the Commanders.

The Commanders could now be in the market to sign or draft a starting tight end with Thomas gone, as the only TEs left on the roster are Cole Turner, John Bates and Armani Rogers. Turner and Bates had 120 and 151 receiving yards in 2023, respectively, while Rogers missed the entire season with an Achilles injury.

Leno's departure also added to the Commanders' growing cap space, freeing up $7.28 million, per Spotrac.

Like Thomas, Leno was drafted in 2014, joining the Bears as a seventh-round pick. Though he played only six games with one start in his rookie year, from then on Leno was one of the most reliable offensive lineman around. He played in every regular season game from 2015 through 2022, starting every game in seven of those seasons. He earned his sole Pro Bowl nod with Chicago in 2018, and signed with Washington three years later ahead of the 2021 season. Leno's streak of starts came to an end in 2023 after he missed four games due to injury, and he also recorded his highest penalty total (8) since 2019.

Rapoport also reported that Leno would be undergoing hip surgery next week, and it is unknown how much that injury and recovery could impact his free agency chances.

Related Content

news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won't work out at combine

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is dealing with a foot injury.
news

Cowboys seeking 'bigger bodies' to bolster Mike Zimmer's defense 

The Dallas Cowboys scouting department is spending the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis preparing to overhaul a defense behind new coordinator Mike Zimmer.
news

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo backpedals on 'burn some cash' comments: 'You don't have to spend all of it in one year'

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo made headlines shortly after being hired when he boasted the club was ready to "burn some cash" in free agency but walked back those comments.
news

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released

After one season leading the Vikings' rushing attack, Alexander Mattison will be moving on from Minnesota. The Vikings have informed Mattison that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Steelers GM Omar Khan: 'I have full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to 'competition in the room'

Speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke on the state of the quarterback room in Pittsburgh, expressing that he has "full faith" in Kenny Pickett, but also is interested in bringing in competition, hopefully in the form of Mason Rudolph, who was with the team in 2023.
news

NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season

The league tested optical tracking in two stadiums this past season -- and during Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium -- for line-to-gain rulings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, citing league officials.