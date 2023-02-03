NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens
OC INTERVIEWS

  • Dave Canales, current Seahawks QBs coach, is scheduled for a second interview for the vacant Ravens OC job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
  • Todd Monken, current Georgia OC/QBs coach, is interviewing for the Ravens OC job for the second time today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports. 
  • Justin Outten, the Broncos OC last season, is getting a second interview next week for the Ravens' offensive coordinator job, per Garafolo.
Denver Broncos
DC INTERVIEWS

  • Sean Desai, current Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant, is being requested for an interview for the Broncos DC job under Payton, per Rapoport. 
  • Brian Flores, current Steelers LBs coach and senior defensive assistant, has been requested for an interview for the Broncos defensive coordinator position under coach Sean Payton, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Philadelphia Eagles
INJURIES

  • RT Lane Johnson (groin) said Friday that his injury felt better during the NFC Championship Game than it did in the Divisional Round.
  • CB Avonte Maddox (toe) was spotted in a walking boot on his left foot and is not practicing
San Francisco 49ers
DC INTERVIEWS

  • Steve Wilks, former Panthers interim head coach, will interview for the 49ers defensive coordinator job on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. 

