NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
OTHER NEWS
- TE Drew Ogletree is off the commissioner's exempt list and is back with the team during offseason workouts, general manager Chris Ballard announced Friday. Ogletree was recently cleared of domestic violence charges following his arrest in December.
SIGNINGS
VISITS
- WR DJ Chark visited the Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- OL Alijah Vera-Tucker's fifth-year option decision is likely to come after the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Joe Douglas said Friday. "We haven’t talked about that yet, we have a little time after the draft," Douglas said. "I’ll definitely update you guys on that post-draft."