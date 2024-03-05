Domestic violence charges against Colts TE Andrew Ogletree dismissed

Domestic violence charges against Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree were dismissed Tuesday, according to Hendricks County Courts (Indiana) records.

Ogletree was facing charges of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury stemming from a December 2023 arrest. Each count was dismissed with prejudice, and therefore cannot be refiled.

Ogletree's legal team released a statement on his behalf, obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero:

"Today, the State of Indiana filed an unconditional dismissal of all charges against Andrew Ogletree. While preliminary investigations may have led to an arrest, that was only the start of the investigation process. Law enforcement officials continued their investigation into the facts of this case, and after completing their review of the evidence, the Hendricks County Prosecutor dismissed the case. Andrew has always maintained his innocence and he has been fully exonerated.

"Andrew would like to thank the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office and the Avon Police Department for their professionalism and their never-ending pursuit of the truth. Additionally, Andrew deeply appreciates his family, friends and fans who stood by him during these proceedings. Finally, Andrew is forever grateful to his attorneys who believed in his innocence and fought tirelessly for today's result."

Pelissero reported that the incident remains under review, according to the NFL, and Ogletree is still on the Commissioner's Exempt List.