NFL looking good in London; Rams getting Jared Goff ready

"If there are two or three plays a game that you can make just moving the pocket, or sliding, or buying your receivers more time, or scrambling on third-and-2, it's just one more thing they have to defend," Brady said this week. "It's nice to be able to do that, because I think it's a little discouraging for a defense when they feel like they've got you covered or they've got the right call on it and all of a sudden -- I mean, I don't think they're preparing for me scrambling for first downs. I know they're not working on that. That's not one of their top 10 things on their hit list, so I think it's pretty discouraging when it happens, and hopefully we can keep it going."