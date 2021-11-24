NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 24

It appears a short week of recovery won't prevent Dallas Cowboys wide receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who sustained a concussion in the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, from playing in Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He hasn't missed a step. If he's able to keep progressing, we see him being available," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Lamb did not practice Monday or Tuesday, but will participate Wednesday, per Machota, as the Cowboys prepare for one of three Thanksgiving Day NFL games. On Sunday, Lamb suffered a concussion while trying to break up an interception against the Chiefs, and did not return to the game. His availability is especially important as the Cowboys' other top receiver, ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, will be sidelined for the second consecutive game under COVID-19 protocols.

In more good news for the Cowboys, left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to play for the first time since Week 8. McCarthy said Smith is "ready to go", per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Smith has been recovering from an ankle injury, and Wednesday will mark his second full-participation practice in a row.