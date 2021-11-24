NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 24

It appears a short week of recovery won't prevent Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who sustained a concussion in the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, from playing in Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"He hasn't missed a step. If he's able to keep progressing, we see him being available," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Lamb did not practice Monday or Tuesday, but will participate Wednesday, per Machota, as the Cowboys prepare for one of three Thanksgiving Day NFL games. On Sunday, Lamb suffered a concussion while trying to break up an interception against the Chiefs, and did not return to the game. His availability is especially important as the Cowboys' other top receiver, Amari Cooper, will be sidelined for the second consecutive game under COVID-19 protocols.
In more good news for the Cowboys, left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to play for the first time since Week 8. McCarthy said Smith is "ready to go", per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Smith has been recovering from an ankle injury, and Wednesday will mark his second full-participation practice in a row.
Another positive at Cowboys practice was the presence of Demarcus Lawrence. The presence of Lawrence, who was placed on injured reserve after undergoing foot surgery in September, at practice means he's been designated to return off IR.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Chicago Bears ruled quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) out for Thursday's game at Detroit. Receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) is doubtful. Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), defensive back Tashaun Gipson (chest), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) and defensive end Mario Edwards (ribs) are questionable.
- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) is officially questionable to play against Chicago. Goff said Tuesday he'd be a gameday decision. Detroit ruled out pass rusher Trey Flowers (knee) and deemed defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee) and running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle) questionable to play.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will practice Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh told reporters. Jackson missed two practices and last week's game with an illness.
- The Cleveland Browns designated running back Kareem Hunt and offensive tackle Jack Conklin to return from injured return. Hunt has been on injured reserve since Oct. 19 with a calf injury and Conklin has been on IR since Nov. 6 due to an elbow injury.
- The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that tight end Logan Thomas has returned to practice and therefore been designated to return from injury reserve. Washington now has 21 days to move Thomas to the active roster. Thomas was placed on IR back on Oct. 6 due to a hamstring injury.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that cornerback Carlton Davis has been designated for return and begun a 21-day window during which he can be activated to the roster. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 7 due to a calf injury. Head coach Bruce Arians said linebacker Devin White suffered a quad injury late in Monday night's win against the New York Giants and did not practice Wednesday. If he's unable to play Sunday, Arians is confident Kevin Minter would step in and do well. Arians also said wide receiver Mike Evans did not practice due to his back tightening up, which occurred in Monday's game, also.
- The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Davion Taylor on injured reserve.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) who was limited each of the past two days was a full participant at Wednesday's practice. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) was also a full participant. Beasley and Edmunds are the only two players on the Bills' injury report ahead of Thursday night's game and have no injury designation.
- New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will be limited in Wednesday's practice.
- Carolina Panthers first-round rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) was at practice Wednesday in a red jersey. Horn broke his foot in September and was predicted to be out two to three months.
- Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's dealing with a toe injury, would be day to day in practice as he was the previous week.
- New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), who was injured in Monday night's game, and wide receivers Kadarius Toney (quad) and Sterling Shepard (quad) did not take part in Wednesday's walkthrough. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited in his practice estimation.
- The Tennessee Titans placed quarterback Logan Woodside on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster moves
- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday they signed wide receiver Jaydon Mickens off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad and to their active roster. Mickens was part of the Bucs' Super Bowl-winning effort last season. Mickens had three kick returns for 75 yards in the Super Bowl.
- The New York Jets signed fullback Nick Bawden to the active roster.