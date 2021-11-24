Around the NFL

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Bills

Published: Nov 24, 2021 at 04:54 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ won't play on Thanksgiving Day.

The Saints star running back has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game versus the Bills with a knee injury. This will be the third straight game Kamara has missed.

Kamara did not practice all week due to the injury, which came at the end of New Orleans' home loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Kamara remains as the team's leader in rushing (530), receptions (32) and touchdowns (seven) despite missing the last three games.

﻿Mark Ingram﻿ will yet again assume a larger role for the Saints against the Bills. However, the veteran RB also popped up on the injury report with a knee injury as well. Ingram is officially questionable to play along with tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ (knee/shoulder).

Also out for the Saints are tackle ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ (knee), and defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and ﻿Tanoh Kpassagnon﻿ (ankle).

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I have a fractured toe', surgery an option

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shed light on his ailing toe when speaking with reporters Wednesday, saying that his injury in question is a "fractured toe."
news

Robert Saleh saw 'no risk' in trading for Joe Flacco: 'It was a no-brainer'

With Mike White and Josh Johnson each having performed admirably in relief of Zach Wilson, the Jets' trade for veteran backup Joe Flacco is puzzling to some. For New York head coach Robert Saleh, it was "an easy decision" to give up a sixth-round draft choice for the former Super Bowl winner. 
news

Week 12 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Police, Vikings' mental health professionals respond to Everson Griffen 911 call at his home

Local police said Wednesday they currently are working with Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen to get him to leave his home after responding to a 911 call made by Griffen, in which he said there was an intruder inside of his home and that he needed help.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 26 semifinalists for Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 24

The latest injury and roster news on Wednesday, including updates on Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and offensive tackle Tyron Smith ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. 
news

Mike Tomlin: Ja'Marr Chase's drop in production a sign rookie has 'earned the respect' of defenses

Bengals rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ has cooled off following a scorching start to the 2021 season, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Chase is experiencing what many young wideouts go through.
news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel says 'tradition and history' won't factor into matchup with Bill Belichick, Patriots

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel wants to squash any talk about facing his former coach Bill Belichick during Sunday's game in New England.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson lead Players of the Week

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor highlight the Week 11 Player of the Week.
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'can play through' knee injury, wants Cowboys to 'lock back in' on run game vs. Raiders

Dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 12, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said recently that he would like to see his squad get things going again in the area he thrives in most.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff denies reported rift with OC Anthony Lynn: 'We have a great relationship'

Ahead of Detroit's Thanksgiving matchup against Chicago, QB Jared Goff addressed rumors of a reported rift with his offensive coordinator, Anthony Lynn.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW