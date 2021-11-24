Around the NFL

Dolphins claim running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Texans

Published: Nov 24, 2021 at 05:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ is headed to South Florida.

The running back was claimed by the Miami Dolphins via waivers Wednesday, the team announced.

Lindsay was released by the Houston Texans on Tuesday after less than a full season with the club. Lindsay's workload in Houston was never adequate enough to produce significant results, as the running back saw 25 or more percent of offensive snaps just once in 10 games played.

Houston deemed him expendable, releasing him and leaving him free to be claimed by a team in need. Miami is that team, adding Lindsay to a backfield that is led by every-down back ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿, with ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ and ﻿Patrick Laird﻿ listed behind him.

With the ability to pick up yards in space, Lindsay could spell Gaskin in a role similar to the starter's. Lindsay can also take handoffs when needed to lighten Gaskin's load, which has seen him touch the ball 164 times in 11 games.

