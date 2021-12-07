NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

Around the NFL

The Minnesota Vikings are set welcome their top corner back into the fold.

The club activated veteran Patrick Peterson from the reserve/COVID-19 list, likely signaling the former All-Pro will make his return on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers.

Peterson was placed on the list on Nov. 29 and missed the Vikings' Week 13 matchup against the Lions, which Detroit won 29-27.

The 31-year-old has played in just two games since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7. The injury landed him on injured reserve and kept him off the field for the next four games, marking the first time in his career he's missed a game due to a injury.

Peterson played every snap in his last outing against the 49ers, and 86% of the snaps the week before against the Packers. He tallied a combined eight tackles in those appearances.

Minnesota is also expecting to have linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) in the lineup after he told reporters Tuesday he's been cleared to play. Barr, who missed Week 13 after tweaking his hamstring, has also battled a knee injury throughout the season.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Carolina Panthers activated defensive end ﻿Darryl Johnson﻿ (hamstring) off injured reserve to the 53-man roster.
  • Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku will be placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said his right shoulder injury has been giving him more trouble than the elbow injury than required surgery prior to last season, per ESPN. Big Ben attributed the lingering soreness to years of wear-and-tear.
  • Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo season-ending surgery on his hip, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Fitzpatrick suffered the injury in Week 1.

Roster moves

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed long snapper ﻿Garrison Sanborn﻿ to the practice squad.

