NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Minnesota Vikings are set welcome their top corner back into the fold.

The club activated veteran Patrick Peterson from the reserve/COVID-19 list, likely signaling the former All-Pro will make his return on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers.

Peterson was placed on the list on Nov. 29 and missed the Vikings' Week 13 matchup against the Lions, which Detroit won 29-27.

The 31-year-old has played in just two games since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7. The injury landed him on injured reserve and kept him off the field for the next four games, marking the first time in his career he's missed a game due to a injury.

Peterson played every snap in his last outing against the 49ers, and 86% of the snaps the week before against the Packers. He tallied a combined eight tackles in those appearances.