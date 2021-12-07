Around the NFL

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set for season-ending hip surgery

Published: Dec 07, 2021 at 09:01 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿'s 2021 season -- and perhaps his time with the Washington Football Team -- will officially come to a close, as he's set for surgery.

Fitzpatrick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip, a measure that will help him heal up and bring to an end his season after just one game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.

Rapoport reported in mid-November that Fitzpatrick was expected to be done for the year as his road to recovery from hip subluxation was too long for an in-season return. It's come to fruition and now the question is what lies ahead for Fitzpatrick post-op?

Fitzpatrick signed a one-year deal with Washington ahead of the 2021 campaign, but threw six passes in a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and that was it. He was originally expected to miss multiple weeks, but a more defined estimate never came to be and his absence extended and extended and now it will encapsulate the whole season.

In Fitzpatrick's absence, Taylor Heinicke has taken the Washington reins. Heinicke has been inconsistent, much like his predecessor, but has been playing well of late and most importantly Washington is streaking, having won four in a row to improve to 6-6 -- prime position for a playoff berth.

Whether Heinicke can stay put as Washington's quarterback of the future is a prevailing quandary for the franchise, but conventional wisdom would point to Fitzpatrick's days in the nation's capital having concluded.

Fitzpatrick, 39, is the definition of a journeyman quarterback, and perhaps the most beloved in NFL chronicle. The bearded wonder has had plenty of erratic play through his career, but has been able to chuck it with the best of them throughout upswings, as "Fitzmagic" became a phenomenon during his stays with the Buccaneers and Dolphins from 2017-2020.

Through his 17-season NFL career, Fitzpatrick has played for nine teams. Perhaps a 10th awaits, or maybe a reunion with a former team? Those questions will be answered in the offseason. For now, Fitzpatrick's going under the knife and looking to heal a hip subluxation that robbed him of his run with Washington.

Related Content

news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on if he was benched in loss to Rams: 'I would say so'

Jaguars running back James Robinson seemingly was benched after an early fumble against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.
news

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.
news

Bill Belichick on Patriots' game plan for Bills rematch: 'We can use our whole passing game'

Following a Monday night victory where the Patriots threw the ball three times in a win over the Bills, coach Bill Belichick quipped about the team's game plan for a Week 16 rematch.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott downplays Bill Belichick's impact after 'MNF' loss to Patriots

Following a crucial home loss to the New England Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott was not among those heaping too much praise on Bill Belichick.
news

QB Mac Jones on Patriots' windy win against Bills: 'Just a crazy game'

Employing a run-first, run-second and run-third approach, the Patriots imposed their game plan and their will upon a wild, wooly and windy night in upstate New York en route to a 14-10 win over the Bills. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Patriots' win over Bills

In a windy battle for first place in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the Patriots downed Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night. 
news

Week 13 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended three games for DUI arrest

Saints WR Deonte Harris has officially been suspended for three games after appealing the suspension from the NFL.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 The Chargers on Monday placed star wide receiver Keenan Allen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 Green Bay announced Monday that it placed backup quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW