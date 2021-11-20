NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already know they'll be without one starter versus the Giants on Monday Night Football. The status of two others won't be clear for a couple more days.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as safety ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿.

"We've got a couple game-time decisions," Arians said.

Wideout Antonio Brown, who hasn't played since Week 6 because of a lingering ankle injury, was again ruled out.

Gronk is listed as questionable. The former All-Pro tight end missed last week's loss to Washington after suffering a back injury in the previous game, which marked his return from a four-game absence because of fractured ribs.

Murphy-Bunting, meanwhile, still needs to be activated from injured reserve to be cleared for action. The third-year safety is looking to return from a dislocated elbow suffered in Tampa Bay's season opener.

"Sean has shown me he's probably ready to go," Arians said. "Getting him back's one thing, playing 60 plays is another. We can't overload him, but there are spots that if we get him back in there that he can help us, for sure, and gradually get his role back."