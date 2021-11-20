Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

Published: Nov 20, 2021 at 01:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already know they'll be without one starter versus the Giants on Monday Night Football. The status of two others won't be clear for a couple more days.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as safety ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿.

"We've got a couple game-time decisions," Arians said.

Wideout Antonio Brown, who hasn't played since Week 6 because of a lingering ankle injury, was again ruled out.

Gronk is listed as questionable. The former All-Pro tight end missed last week's loss to Washington after suffering a back injury in the previous game, which marked his return from a four-game absence because of fractured ribs.

Murphy-Bunting, meanwhile, still needs to be activated from injured reserve to be cleared for action. The third-year safety is looking to return from a dislocated elbow suffered in Tampa Bay's season opener.

"Sean has shown me he's probably ready to go," Arians said. "Getting him back's one thing, playing 60 plays is another. We can't overload him, but there are spots that if we get him back in there that he can help us, for sure, and gradually get his role back."

Arians said wideout Scotty Miller (toe) could also be activated from IR depending on need. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) is doubtful.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) remained limited in practice and is questionable for Monday's game against the Buccaneers. Running back Devontae Booker (hip) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) are also questionable. Wideout Sterling Shepard (quad) and safety Logan Ryan, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, have been ruled out.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers activated defensive end ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and linebacker ﻿Drue Tranquill﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ (knee) off IR ahead of their game against the Cowboys.
  • Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (calf) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Ravens. Defensive back Deon Bush was activated off IR.
  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) was added back to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. Wideout ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ (thigh) was downgraded to out. The Ravens activated guard ﻿Ben Cleveland﻿ to the 53-man roster from IR and and placed linebacker ﻿Pernell McPhee﻿ on IR.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles activated running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ from IR and placed offensive lineman Jack Anderson on IR.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers will activate quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting him on track to start Sunday versus the Chargers.
  • The Tennessee Titans placed outside linebacker ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ (abdomen) on IR. Dupree was injured against the Saints last week after playing just one snap. The Titans also activated tight end ﻿Tommy Hudson﻿ from IR and elevated cornerback ﻿Breon Borders﻿ and running back ﻿Dontrell Hilliard﻿ to the active roster. 
  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Raiders.
  • The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback Patrick Peterson from IR.
  • The Houston Texans ruled out defensive lineman ﻿﻿Jonathan Greenard﻿﻿ (foot) and defensive back ﻿﻿Cre'von LeBlanc﻿﻿ (illness) for Sunday's game against the Titans.
  • The San Francisco 49ers activated safety ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ from IR and elevated cornerback ﻿Davontae Harris﻿ from the practice squad.
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback ﻿Kelvin Joseph﻿ (personal) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
  • The Carolina Panthers activated guard John Miller from IR.
  • The Arizona Cardinals placed linebacker ﻿Tanner Vallejo﻿ (knee) on IR.

Roster moves

  • The Cincinnati Bengals elevated tight end Mason Schreck from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
  • The Indianapolis Colts activated safety Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley﻿.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year extension with cornerback Avonte Maddox﻿. The new deal is worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
  • The Cleveland Browns elevated defensive end Porter Gustin, wideout Lawrence Cager and cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad and waived running back John Kelly.
  • The Miami Dolphins elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Jets.
  • The Detroit Lions elevated offensive lineman ﻿Tommy Kraemer﻿ and kicker ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿ from the practice squad, signed wideout Tom Kennedy to the active roster and waived defensive lineman Kevin Strong.
  • The New York Jets elevated fullback ﻿Nick Bawden﻿ and defensive end Ronnie Blair from the practice squad.
  • The Arizona Cardinals signed long snapper ﻿Beau Brinkley﻿ and running back ﻿Tavien Feaster﻿ to the active roster and elevated linebackers Joe Walker and ﻿Tahir Whitehead﻿ from the practice squad.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars elevated wideout John Brown to the active roster.
  • The Chicago Bears elevated wideout ﻿Isaiah Coulter﻿ and linebacker ﻿Ledarius Mack﻿ to the active roster.
  • The Minnesota Vikings activated safety ﻿Myles Dorn﻿ from the practice squad to the active roster.
  • The Seattle Seahawks elevated cornerback ﻿Gavin Heslop﻿ from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) activated off IR ahead of Cowboys game

The Chiefs are getting one of their top weapons back this weekend ahead of a potential shootout. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing his path to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The second-year RB has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 5.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) added to injury report again, questionable vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question. One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens QB was added to the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness.
news

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary. Cornerback ﻿Avonte Maddox﻿ agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, to start vs. Chargers

Big Ben is back. The Steelers announced Saturday that QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols. He's expected to start Sunday night versus the Chargers.
news

Broncos sign WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished. The running back is having season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday versus the Eagles on the team's injury report. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns. That designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, to miss two games

Fresh off a dominant win over the Falcons, the Cowboys won't have a go-to target for at least the next two games with WR Amari Cooper being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rest didn't help ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s foot injury. The star pass rusher is undergoing season-ending foot surgery and has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) will again be game-time decision for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray will once again be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that the Cards would take it down to the wire with the MVP candidate, noting that Murray has to be able to protect himself from re-injuring his ankle to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW