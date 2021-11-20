NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already know they'll be without one starter versus the Giants on Monday Night Football. The status of two others won't be clear for a couple more days.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for tight end Rob Gronkowski as well as safety Sean Murphy-Bunting.
"We've got a couple game-time decisions," Arians said.
Wideout Antonio Brown, who hasn't played since Week 6 because of a lingering ankle injury, was again ruled out.
Gronk is listed as questionable. The former All-Pro tight end missed last week's loss to Washington after suffering a back injury in the previous game, which marked his return from a four-game absence because of fractured ribs.
Murphy-Bunting, meanwhile, still needs to be activated from injured reserve to be cleared for action. The third-year safety is looking to return from a dislocated elbow suffered in Tampa Bay's season opener.
"Sean has shown me he's probably ready to go," Arians said. "Getting him back's one thing, playing 60 plays is another. We can't overload him, but there are spots that if we get him back in there that he can help us, for sure, and gradually get his role back."
Arians said wideout Scotty Miller (toe) could also be activated from IR depending on need. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) is doubtful.
Injuries/COVID-19
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) remained limited in practice and is questionable for Monday's game against the Buccaneers. Running back Devontae Booker (hip) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) are also questionable. Wideout Sterling Shepard (quad) and safety Logan Ryan, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, have been ruled out.
- The Los Angeles Chargers activated defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) off IR ahead of their game against the Cowboys.
- Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (calf) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Ravens. Defensive back Deon Bush was activated off IR.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) was added back to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. Wideout Marquise Brown (thigh) was downgraded to out. The Ravens activated guard Ben Cleveland to the 53-man roster from IR and and placed linebacker Pernell McPhee on IR.
- The Philadelphia Eagles activated running back Miles Sanders from IR and placed offensive lineman Jack Anderson on IR.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers will activate quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting him on track to start Sunday versus the Chargers.
- The Tennessee Titans placed outside linebacker Bud Dupree (abdomen) on IR. Dupree was injured against the Saints last week after playing just one snap. The Titans also activated tight end Tommy Hudson from IR and elevated cornerback Breon Borders and running back Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Raiders.
- The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback Patrick Peterson from IR.
- The Houston Texans ruled out defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard (foot) and defensive back Cre'von LeBlanc (illness) for Sunday's game against the Titans.
- The San Francisco 49ers activated safety Jaquiski Tartt from IR and elevated cornerback Davontae Harris from the practice squad.
- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (personal) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
- The Carolina Panthers activated guard John Miller from IR.
- The Arizona Cardinals placed linebacker Tanner Vallejo (knee) on IR.
Roster moves
- The Cincinnati Bengals elevated tight end Mason Schreck from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
- The Indianapolis Colts activated safety Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley.
- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year extension with cornerback Avonte Maddox. The new deal is worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- The Cleveland Browns elevated defensive end Porter Gustin, wideout Lawrence Cager and cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad and waived running back John Kelly.
- The Miami Dolphins elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Jets.
- The Detroit Lions elevated offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer and kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad, signed wideout Tom Kennedy to the active roster and waived defensive lineman Kevin Strong.
- The New York Jets elevated fullback Nick Bawden and defensive end Ronnie Blair from the practice squad.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed long snapper Beau Brinkley and running back Tavien Feaster to the active roster and elevated linebackers Joe Walker and Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars elevated wideout John Brown to the active roster.
- The Chicago Bears elevated wideout Isaiah Coulter and linebacker Ledarius Mack to the active roster.
- The Minnesota Vikings activated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Seattle Seahawks elevated cornerback Gavin Heslop from the practice squad.