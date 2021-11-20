Around the NFL

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to be activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, start vs. Chargers

Published: Nov 20, 2021 at 09:35 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Big Ben is back.

The Steelers announced Saturday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols. He will be flying separately to Los Angeles and is expected to start Sunday night versus the Chargers.

Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday. Barring any issues overnight, he'll join a small group of fully vaccinated players who have "tested out" of the protocols and returned to play early, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The veteran QB was forced to sit out Pittsburgh's Week 10 matchup with winless Detroit, which resulted in a 16-all tie. Mason Rudolph﻿, making his second start in two years, averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and led just one touchdown drive -- on the game's opening possession.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has experienced his fair share of struggles in Year 18. His touchdown percentage (3.3) would be a career low for a full season, while his passing yards per game (248.3) and passer rating (90) haven't been this low since 2008.

Still, Big Ben seemingly remains the Steelers' best option at QB. Pittsburgh will need a boost from the sport's most important position as seven of its final eight games come against teams with a record of .500 or better.

