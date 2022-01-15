NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their most productive offensive player at their disposal this weekend.

Rookie running back Najee Harris will be removed from the injury report and is expected to play Sunday night versus Kansas City, the team announced Saturday. Harris was listed as questionable with an elbow injury.

He just completed a stellar first regular season, in which he led the league in touches (381) and placed fourth in yards from scrimmage (1,667). Moreover, he was a primary cog in Pittsburgh's offense, tallying 1,200 rushing yards, 74 receptions and a team-high 10 touchdowns. The bruising back topped 90 rushing yards three times over the final five weeks.