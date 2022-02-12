NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 12

With Super Bowl LVI about 24 hours away, the final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams took place on Saturday.

The Rams conducted a 22-minute walk-through at their team headquarters in jerseys and shorts before taking a team photo in their Super Bowl LVI warm-up suits.

"We're very confident," head coach Sean McVay said, via the official pool report. "We're ready to go. Then we've just got to play great in that window that we've got. There's a good look in their eyes. I think there's a good urgency, but also I just have a good feel about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing."

McVay's Rams will now sequester in the same hotel they've used during the regular season for Super Bowl eve.

The Bengals closed their preparations with a brief walk-through in the morning followed by a trip to SoFi Stadium for a team photo in their uniforms for Super Bowl LVI.

"Just our final wrap-up, nothing major," head coach Zac Taylor said. "Just part of our routine."

Taylor's Bengals have maintained a pre-game schedule that mirrors their routine ahead of regular-season games while in L.A. the past week. Bengals players will have some downtime before a final team meeting tonight.

Said Taylor: "Guys are locked in and ready to go."