NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 12

With Super Bowl LVI about 24 hours away, the final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams took place on Saturday.
The Rams conducted a 22-minute walk-through at their team headquarters in jerseys and shorts before taking a team photo in their Super Bowl LVI warm-up suits.
"We're very confident," head coach Sean McVay said, via the official pool report. "We're ready to go. Then we've just got to play great in that window that we've got. There's a good look in their eyes. I think there's a good urgency, but also I just have a good feel about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing."
McVay's Rams will now sequester in the same hotel they've used during the regular season for Super Bowl eve.
The Bengals closed their preparations with a brief walk-through in the morning followed by a trip to SoFi Stadium for a team photo in their uniforms for Super Bowl LVI.
"Just our final wrap-up, nothing major," head coach Zac Taylor said. "Just part of our routine."
Taylor's Bengals have maintained a pre-game schedule that mirrors their routine ahead of regular-season games while in L.A. the past week. Bengals players will have some downtime before a final team meeting tonight.
Said Taylor: "Guys are locked in and ready to go."
There were no last-minute changes for either team's final injury report.
Roster news
- The Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Willie Wright to a reserve/future contract, the team announced.
- The Cincinnati Bengals elevated defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
- The Los Angeles Rams elevated defensive backs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Super Bowl LVI. The team signed kicker Ryan Santoso and long snapper Carson Tinker to the practice squad.
Coaching news
- The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patriots receivers coach Mick Lombardi as their new offensive coordinator, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi. Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will also join McDaniels in Las Vegas, per Giardi. Las Vegas will also hire long-time NFL scout Andy Dengler to add to their college scouting department, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Dengler recently spent time working for the Senior Bowl and had previously worked in various roles with the Jaguars for 23 seasons.
- The Miami Dolphins are interviewing Chargers run game coordinator/OL coach Frank Smith for their offensive coordinator job, NFL Network's Tome Pelissero reports, per a source.