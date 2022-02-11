2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl LVI injury report

- WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)
- WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET | FOX
RAMS
OUT: TE Tyler Higbee (knee), OL Joseph Noteboom (chest)
BENGALS
QUESTIONABLE: TE C.J. Uzomah (knee)
Rams WR Odell Beckham provided a quick response when asked Friday if he'd sacrifice financially to improve his chances of returning to Los Angeles in the offseason.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, it would be foolhardy to discount the role Bengals WRs Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will have in the big game. "You can't double-team all of us," Boyd said Friday.
The Cardinals social media team scrubbed their Instagram account down to two posts on Friday, mirroring that of superstar quarterback Kyler Murray.
Rams RB Darrell Henderson and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day were activated from injured reserve while TE Tyler Higbee and T Joe Noteboom were placed on IR on Friday.
Doug Pederson is back in the NFL, and he's turning to a familiar face on the defensive side of his staff. The Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to be their defensive coordinator, Mike Garafolo reports.
Zac Taylor provided an update on the status of injured TE C.J. Uzomah on Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI
The Broncos are nearing a deal to add coach Dom Capers to their staff. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.
The Dolphins defense that ignited a seven-game win streak last season will have its coordinator back in 2022. New coach Mike McDaniel, introduced Thursday, will retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, Cameron Wolfe reports.
The Falcons tapped into Cordarrelle Patterson's athleticism in a way that no team ever had last year, and club owner Arthur Blank wants to see more of it. Blank considers it a no-brainer to re-sign the highly versatile skill player.
Following a Super Bowl title and an NFC South crown, the Buccaneers will move on without Tom Brady. But Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans tells NFL.com's Kevin Patra the lessons instilled by Brady will carry on and the team's success can, too.