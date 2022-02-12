Bengals elevate former Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels to active roster ahead of Super Bowl LVI

With Super Bowl LVI just a day away, the Bengals and Rams announced their final practice squad elevations of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The two players elevated by Cincinnati were veteran receiver Trent Taylor, the recipient of the two-point conversion heard 'round Ohio, and defensive tackle Mike Daniels -- a 2017 Pro Bowler with 30 sacks and over 250 tackles to his name.

Regardless of whether or not Daniels plays on Sunday, the 10-year veteran and fan favorite -- his past comments on then-rookie Joe Burrow likely added a couple extra cool points -- will be the oldest active player on the Bengals' defense.

Despite being a few years removed from his days as a standout with the Packers, Daniels openly lobbied for the opportunity to play in Super Bowl LVI despite a decreased role in 2021 -- he appeared in two games after starting 11 times in 2020. The 32-year-old made his pitch through a series of "Super Bowl Prep" workout videos posted earlier this month via Twitter. The lively home workout sessions, posted in Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4 increments, weren't the first of their kind for Daniels but they did draw a bit more buzz than usual among Bengals faithful.

Saturday's news represents a feel-good moment for both the former fourth-rounder and his supporters after his quiet second season in Cincy. Leaving Los Angeles with a ring would be the perfect finishing touch.