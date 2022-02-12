Around the NFL

Bengals elevate former Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels to active roster ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Published: Feb 12, 2022 at 05:28 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

With Super Bowl LVI just a day away, the Bengals and Rams announced their final practice squad elevations of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The two players elevated by Cincinnati were veteran receiver Trent Taylor, the recipient of the two-point conversion heard 'round Ohio, and defensive tackle Mike Daniels -- a 2017 Pro Bowler with 30 sacks and over 250 tackles to his name.

Regardless of whether or not Daniels plays on Sunday, the 10-year veteran and fan favorite -- his past comments on then-rookie Joe Burrow likely added a couple extra cool points -- will be the oldest active player on the Bengals' defense.

Despite being a few years removed from his days as a standout with the Packers, Daniels openly lobbied for the opportunity to play in Super Bowl LVI despite a decreased role in 2021 -- he appeared in two games after starting 11 times in 2020. The 32-year-old made his pitch through a series of "Super Bowl Prep" workout videos posted earlier this month via Twitter. The lively home workout sessions, posted in Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4 increments, weren't the first of their kind for Daniels but they did draw a bit more buzz than usual among Bengals faithful.

Saturday's news represents a feel-good moment for both the former fourth-rounder and his supporters after his quiet second season in Cincy. Leaving Los Angeles with a ring would be the perfect finishing touch.

We'll see on Sunday if Daniels gets a chance to take a couple snaps against Matthew Stafford and the explosive Rams offense.

Related Content

news

Saints not expected to trade Michael Thomas (ankle), want star WR back for 2022 season

The Saints played the entire 2021 season without star receiver Michael Thomas due to a string of nagging ankle injuries. Despite a slew of ongoing issues, the team fully expects the former All-Pro to return to the lineup in 2022.
news

Rams OL Austin Corbett has made 'best of' opportunity after being cast off by Browns

After quickly being traded by the Browns to the Rams for a fifth-round pick, guard Austin Corbett is thriving in Los Angeles and starting in Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals aim to pressure Matthew Stafford for four quarters: 'Keep chopping wood' 

The Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI with stellar second-half efforts from their defense in the playoffs. Behind linemen Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati hopes to topple the Rams by pressuring Matthew Stafford late.
news

Odell Beckham says he's willing to sacrifice salary to stay with Rams: 'It feels like a home'

Rams WR Odell Beckham provided a quick response when asked Friday if he'd sacrifice financially to improve his chances of returning to Los Angeles in the offseason.
news

Tyler Boyd on Bengals WR corps: 'It's evolved to the best since I've been here'

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, it would be foolhardy to discount the role ﻿Bengals WRs Tee Higgins﻿ and ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ will have in the big game. "You can't double-team all of us," Boyd said Friday. 
news

Cardinals follow Kyler Murray's social media cleanse with one of their own

The Cardinals social media team scrubbed their Instagram account down to two posts on Friday, mirroring that of superstar quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Rams place TE Tyler Higbee on injured reserve, activate RB Darrell Henderson off IR ahead of Super Bowl

Rams RB ﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ and DT ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ were activated from injured reserve while TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ and T ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ were placed on IR on Friday. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl LVI injury report

Check out injury reports for the Rams and Bengals ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
news

Jaguars hire Buccaneers assistant Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL, and he's turning to a familiar face on the defensive side of his staff. The Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to be their defensive coordinator, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Bengals' Zac Taylor expects TE C.J. Uzomah (MCL) to play in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

Zac Taylor provided an update on the status of injured TE C.J. Uzomah on Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 10

The Broncos are nearing a deal to add coach Dom Capers to their staff. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW