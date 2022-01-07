NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't offer an injury update Friday on his starting quarterback. But he announced who his starter will be for Week 18 versus the Steelers.
With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain and ruled out, Tyler Huntley will get the nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games.
"That's the way we'll go," Harbaugh said.
Jackson has been sidelined since Week 14. The Ravens have been reeling since Week 13, losing five in a row to nearly fall all the way out of playoff contention. Baltimore (8-8) can only get in with a win Sunday, coupled with losses by the Colts and Chargers and a loss or tie from the Dolphins.
Huntley has filled in admirably for the former MVP, completing 67.5% of his throws, throwing three touchdowns to two interceptions and rushing for 222 yards and two more scores. But the Ravens have lost three of the four games in which Huntley's been the primary QB.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) was limited for the second day in a row and is questionable for Sunday versus the Saints.
- The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive lineman J.J. Watt (shoulder) to return from injured reserve and activated safety Javon Hagan from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Buffalo Bills wideout Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is doubtful for Sunday versus the Jets.
- Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson (quad) and defensive tackle Derrick Brown (elbow) are questionable to play against Tampa Bay.
- Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) has been ruled out against the Vikings. Defensive tackle Robert Quinn (shoulder) is questionable. Coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton will start, as rookie Justin Fields remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Cleveland Browns placed defensive end Joe Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner did not practice for the third day in a row and is questionable for Sunday versus the Jaguars. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) is out.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed quarterback C.J. Beathard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jacksonville also activated defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot from the list.
- Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful for Sunday versus the Bears.
- New York Giants wideout Kadarius Toney (shoulder) is out for Sunday versus Washington.
- The Philadelphia Eagles activated center Jason Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett (knee), running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) won't play against Carolina, coach Bruce Arians said.
- Washington Football Team wideout Curtis Samuel (hamstring), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion) and defensive end Montez Sweat (personal) are out versus the Giants. Tight ends Sammis Reyes is questionable.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals elevated cornerback Kevin Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad.