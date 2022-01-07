Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

Published: Jan 07, 2022 at 01:19 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't offer an injury update Friday on his starting quarterback. But he announced who his starter will be for Week 18 versus the Steelers.

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain and ruled out, Tyler Huntley will get the nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games.

"That's the way we'll go," Harbaugh said.

Jackson has been sidelined since Week 14. The Ravens have been reeling since Week 13, losing five in a row to nearly fall all the way out of playoff contention. Baltimore (8-8) can only get in with a win Sunday, coupled with losses by the Colts and Chargers and a loss or tie from the Dolphins.

Huntley has filled in admirably for the former MVP, completing 67.5% of his throws, throwing three touchdowns to two interceptions and rushing for 222 yards and two more scores. But the Ravens have lost three of the four games in which Huntley's been the primary QB.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) was limited for the second day in a row and is questionable for Sunday versus the Saints.
  • The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive lineman J.J. Watt (shoulder) to return from injured reserve and activated safety Javon Hagan from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Buffalo Bills wideout Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is doubtful for Sunday versus the Jets.
  • Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson (quad) and defensive tackle Derrick Brown (elbow) are questionable to play against Tampa Bay.
  • Chicago Bears defensive tackle ﻿Akiem Hicks﻿ (ankle) has been ruled out against the Vikings. Defensive tackle Robert Quinn (shoulder) is questionable. Coach Matt Nagy said ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ will start, as rookie Justin Fields remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Cleveland Browns placed defensive end Joe Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ did not practice for the third day in a row and is questionable for Sunday versus the Jaguars. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) is out.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars placed quarterback C.J. Beathard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jacksonville also activated defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot from the list.
  • Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful for Sunday versus the Bears.
  • New York Giants wideout ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (shoulder) is out for Sunday versus Washington.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles activated center Jason Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett (knee), running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) won't play against Carolina, coach Bruce Arians said.
  • Washington Football Team wideout Curtis Samuel (hamstring), tight end ﻿Ricky Seals-Jones﻿ (concussion) and defensive end ﻿Montez Sweat﻿ (personal) are out versus the Giants. Tight ends ﻿Sammis Reyes﻿ is questionable.

Roster moves

  • The Arizona Cardinals elevated cornerback Kevin Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Jaguars to interview Alabama OC Bill O'Brien for HC vacancy next week

Add former Texans coach Bill O'Brien to the extensive list of potential hires for the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy. The club plans to interview O'Brien, now the OC at Alabama, next week following the Crimson Tide's appearance in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Kevin Byard says Titans seek No. 1 seed, 'revenge' vs. Texans: 'We know what's at stake'

With a win over Houston, Tennessee will secure the conference's top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Safety ﻿Kevin Byard﻿ earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season and is fully aware of how important Sunday can be for the Titans.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt aware of historic opportunity ahead of him Sunday: 'I only get one chance at this'

In 2020, it appeared as if T.J. Watt would take home the Defensive Player of the Year award his older brother, J.J., has won three times. Then, Aaron Donald swooped in to take the award for the third time in his career. This time around, there might not be room for Donald to steal Watt's shine.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater not planning to retire after season-ending concussion

Two concussions punctuated ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s season, but as far as he's concerned, they won't be the period on the end of his career. The Broncos QB is undeterred by what has been a trying seventh pro season, and intends to be back in 2022, be it in Denver or elsewhere.
news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur takes '100 percent' of blame for strange fourth-down call in loss to Buccaneers

New York was in line to pull off quite an upset on Sunday at MetLife Stadium and had the defending Super Bowl champions on the ropes. The Jets might have been able to take it the full distance if their offensive play-caller had communicated better.
news

What to watch for in Saturday Week 18 doubleheader: Chiefs at Broncos; Cowboys at Eagles

A Week 18 doubleheader begins with the Chiefs facing the host Broncos and is followed by the Cowboys taking on the Eagles. 
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 49ers: 'They've had our number ... but they don't have mind control over us'

San Francisco has won the last five meetings with Los Angeles, but the Rams have won their last five games and are looking to clinch the NFC West. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey admits the Niners have "had our number," but his team is going into Sunday "confident."
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Members of John Madden's family to light Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Raiders' season finale

As the NFL community continues to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning a special tribute in honor of their most iconic coach.
news

Bears place QB Justin Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 18 game vs. Vikings

Justin Fields' rookie season might be finished. The quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the team announced.
news

Buccaneers release receiver Antonio Brown following sideline incident in game vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, less than 24 hours after he posted a lengthy statement stating he intends to undergo surgery to repair his injured ankle and that the Bucs have engaged in an "ongoing cover-up" surrounding the events of last week's game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW