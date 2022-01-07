NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't offer an injury update Friday on his starting quarterback. But he announced who his starter will be for Week 18 versus the Steelers.

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain and ruled out, Tyler Huntley will get the nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games.

"That's the way we'll go," Harbaugh said.

Jackson has been sidelined since Week 14. The Ravens have been reeling since Week 13, losing five in a row to nearly fall all the way out of playoff contention. Baltimore (8-8) can only get in with a win Sunday, coupled with losses by the Colts and Chargers and a loss or tie from the Dolphins.