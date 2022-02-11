Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 10

Feb 11, 2022
Around the NFL Staff

The Denver Broncos are nearing a deal with one of most tenured coaches in the NFL.

Denver is expected to hire longtime defensive coach Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant to assist expected defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Capers, 71, most recently worked in the same role with the Lions in 2021.

The Broncos have to wait until after Super Bowl LVI to officially hire Evero, who is currently the Rams' secondary coach and passing game coordinator.

A staple of NFL coaching staffs since the late 1980s, Capers brings to Denver a wealth of knowledge acquired over nearly 40 years in the NFL, including roles as the inaugural head coach for both the Panthers and Texans and four stints as a DC (Steelers, Jaguars, Dolphins and Packers).

After guiding the Panthers to a 7-9 finish in 1995, Capers led the club to its first playoff berth and victory the following season with a much-improved 12-4 campaign. He tallied a 30-34 record in four seasons with Carolina. Four years later, Houston pegged Capers as the guy to help lead the expansion team to greatness. Those ambitions would fall short as the Texans, led by No. 1 overall pick David Carr under center, compiled a 18-46 record during Capers' four seasons.

Following a successful nine-year stint as the Packers defensive coordinator (2009-17), Capers traded in the sidelines for a behind-the-scenes role as a senior defensive assistant for the Jaguars, Vikings and Lions.

Roster Moves

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Friday the signing of quarterback Jake Luton to a reserve/future contract.

Coaching staff/front office moves

  • The Chicago Bears hired former Jaguars assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk to the same position.
  • The New York Giants officially announced the hiring of Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator and Don "Wink" Martindale as defensive coordinator. The Giants also hired Laura Young as the director of coaching operations. She becomes the first woman to hold a coaching position in franchise history and will be involved in "every aspect of football operations." Young was previously the Bills' team's player services coordinator.
  • The Seattle Seahawks are hiring former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as their associate head coach, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Seahawks also fired offensive line coach Mike Solari, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

