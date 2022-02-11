NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 10

The Denver Broncos are nearing a deal with one of most tenured coaches in the NFL.

Denver is expected to hire longtime defensive coach Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant to assist expected defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Capers, 71, most recently worked in the same role with the Lions in 2021.

The Broncos have to wait until after Super Bowl LVI to officially hire Evero, who is currently the Rams' secondary coach and passing game coordinator.

A staple of NFL coaching staffs since the late 1980s, Capers brings to Denver a wealth of knowledge acquired over nearly 40 years in the NFL, including roles as the inaugural head coach for both the Panthers and Texans and four stints as a DC (Steelers, Jaguars, Dolphins and Packers).

After guiding the Panthers to a 7-9 finish in 1995, Capers led the club to its first playoff berth and victory the following season with a much-improved 12-4 campaign. He tallied a 30-34 record in four seasons with Carolina. Four years later, Houston pegged Capers as the guy to help lead the expansion team to greatness. Those ambitions would fall short as the Texans, led by No. 1 overall pick David Carr under center, compiled a 18-46 record during Capers' four seasons.