Rams place TE Tyler Higbee on injured reserve, activate RB Darrell Henderson off IR ahead of Super Bowl

The Rams will have a couple of key players return from injury in time Super Bowl Sunday, but L.A.'s starting tight end won't take the field.

Running back Darrell Henderson and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day were activated from injured reserve while tight end Tyler Higbee and tackle Joe Noteboom were placed on injured reserve on Friday.

"They'll be ready to go," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Joseph-Day and Henderson.

Higbee, who was injured in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers, was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury. The Rams TE saw the majority of the offensive snaps in the playoffs, compiling 14 receptions for 115 yards in three games. On the season, Higbee led all Rams TEs with 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

The return of Henderson will bring the Rams' backfield to full strength for the first time this season. Henderson was placed on IR after suffering an MCL injury during a Week 16 win over the Vikings and has yet to appear in the playoffs.. The second-year RB rushed for 688 yards and five touchdowns on the season and led the Rams backfield with 29 receptions for 176 yards and another three scores. He'll be able to give the Rams a three-pronged rushing attack with Cam Akers and Sony Michel﻿.

Joseph-Day should offer a great boost for the interior of the Rams defensive line alongside Aaron Donald﻿. The Rams' starting DT underwent surgery on a pectoral injury suffered in Week 7 and has recovered just in time for the biggest game of the season. Compiling 38 tackles and three sacks before his injury, Joseph-Day is expected to be in the rotation with Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson.