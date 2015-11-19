NFL GM: Prospects hurt by campus restrictions on scouts

Scouts can have any number of things on a checklist when they visit a school. One scout could be gathering more general information on multiple players, and another could be focused much more heavily on one prospect in particular. They watch film, they observe practice, and they speak with any number of people associated with a key player, from the coaching staff to the strength staff, from family to friends. Access to players and information about them, for either motive, can be easy or tricky depending on the campus. Coaches reportedly put in the restrictions, in part, to limit player distractions and prevent media leaks.