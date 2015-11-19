NFL GM: Prospects hurt by campus restrictions on scouts

Published: Nov 19, 2015 at 03:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Restrictions for NFL scouts on college campuses, which widely vary, can work to the detriment of a majority of NFL draft prospects. That's how an NFL general manager assessed the challenges scouts face as they traverse from school to school gathering information on draft prospects.

"It doesn't hurt the top players. What it hurts is the middle-of-the-road players and the down-the-line players," the GM told USA Today. "They don't get seen and they might not go to an all-star game or a combine."

If only the top players are immune, the rest make up a big number -- 256 players were chosen in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Scouts can have any number of things on a checklist when they visit a school. One scout could be gathering more general information on multiple players, and another could be focused much more heavily on one prospect in particular. They watch film, they observe practice, and they speak with any number of people associated with a key player, from the coaching staff to the strength staff, from family to friends. Access to players and information about them, for either motive, can be easy or tricky depending on the campus. Coaches reportedly put in the restrictions, in part, to limit player distractions and prevent media leaks.

National Football Scouting president Jeff Foster told USA Today that while most schools are reasonable and predictable with their restrictions, the schools that aren't are often the ones that might complain about how their players are regarded.

"It doesn't hurt us, it hurts the kid," a scout said, per the report.

Alabama coach Nick Saban reportedly has the most wide-open policy in college football. More than one college scout has told College Football 24/7 that former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini wasn't very welcoming to scouts during his years at the school. According to USA Today, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is known for heavy scouting restrictions. But Malzahn offered a compelling rebuttal to the narrative.

"I think we've got 14 players off last year's team in the NFL right now, and that's more than any team in college football," Malzahn said. "That speaks for itself."

Eleven rookies from Auburn are currently on NFL rosters, per ESPN.

A program like Auburn doesn't exactly lack for exposure, and once pre-draft events like the NFL Scouting Combine and campus pro days come around, a scouting department can get a lot of catch-up work done. Auburn players are less likely to be missed as a draft prospect than a similar prospect at a smaller school, competing at a lower level, and with limited exposure.

Yet, players from the smallest schools still somehow get discovered, often being drafted early and among high-profile picks from powerhouse college programs.

Sooner or later, they all are found. It's just not always an easy journey.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.