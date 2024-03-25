 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL's Global Markets Program adds four new clubs, five new markets in 2024

Published: Mar 25, 2024 at 12:50 PM

The National Football League announced an expansion of its Global Markets Program, with four new clubs and five new markets set to participate in 2024. The announcement was made following approval from the International Committee at the 2024 Annual Meeting in Orlando.

First launched in 2022, the Global Markets Program awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities. In total, 25 clubs will participate in the program across 19 international markets, as the NFL continues to prioritize global growth.

"The momentum of the Global Markets Program underscores the strong commitment of NFL clubs to growing the game and their passionate fan bases around the world. Clubs are seeing the value and opportunity in new markets and aligning with the league to accelerate that growth together," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president, club business, major events & international at the NFL. "We can't wait to see the ongoing impact of the program on fandom and global growth in this season and in years ahead, both in new and existing markets and via new clubs joining and active clubs deepening their strategic commitments."

Related Links

Global Markets Program highlights for 2024 include:

FOUR NEW CLUBS:

  • Cleveland Browns: Granted rights in Nigeria
  • Detroit Lions: Granted rights across Austria, Canada, Germany and Switzerland
  • Indianapolis Colts: Granted rights across Austria and Germany
  • New York Giants: Granted rights in Germany

FIVE NEW MARKETS: This is the first time clubs will be expanding into the below markets:

  • Argentina: Rights granted to the Miami Dolphins
  • Colombia: Rights granted to the Miami Dolphins  
  • Japan: Rights granted to the Los Angeles Rams
  • Nigeria: Rights granted to the Cleveland Browns
  • South Korea: Rights granted to the Los Angeles Rams

EXISTING EXPANSION: For 2024, six clubs that currently hold GMP rights applied to expand to additional countries, acquiring between one and three territory adds per club:

  • Los Angeles Rams: Currently with rights in Australia, China, Mexico and New Zealand -- expanding to South Korea and Japan
  • Miami Dolphins: Currently with rights in Brazil, Spain and the United Kingdom -- expanding to Argentina, Colombia and Mexico
  • New England Patriots: Currently with rights in Austria, Germany and Switzerland -- expanding to Brazil
  • New York Jets: Currently with rights in the United Kingdom -- expanding to Ireland
  • Pittsburgh Steelers: Currently with rights in Mexico and the Island of Ireland (both Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland) -- expanding to Germany
  • Seattle Seahawks: Currently with rights in Canada -- expanding to Austria, Germany and Switzerland

NFL clubs can apply for rights to international markets by submitting proposals to the International Committee for review each spring. Clubs are awarded rights for at least a five-year term through the program, and during this period can pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their home market.

For more information on NFL International, visit: https://www.nfl.com/international/

The 2024 NFL Global Markets Program by market:
*indicates new program addition for 2024

Table inside Article
MARKET CLUBS
Argentina Miami Dolphins*
Australia Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles
Austria Detroit Lions*, Indianapolis Colts*, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks*, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brazil Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots*
Canada Detroit Lions*, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks
China Los Angeles Rams
Colombia Miami Dolphins*
France New Orleans Saints
Germany Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions*, Indianapolis Colts*, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Giants*, Pittsburgh Steelers*, Seattle Seahawks*, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ghana Philadelphia Eagles
Ireland Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets*, Pittsburgh Steelers (Island of Ireland)
Japan Los Angeles Rams*
Mexico Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins*, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers
New Zealand Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles
Nigeria Cleveland Browns*
Spain Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins
South Korea Los Angeles Rams*
Switzerland Detroit Lions*, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks*, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
United Kingdom Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

The 2024 NFL Global Markets Program by club:
*indicates new program addition for 2024

Table inside Article
CLUB MARKETS
Arizona Cardinals Mexico
Atlanta Falcons Germany
Carolina Panthers Germany
Chicago Bears Spain, United Kingdom
Cleveland Browns Nigeria*
Dallas Cowboys Mexico
Denver Broncos Mexico
Detroit Lions Austria*, Canada*, Germany*, Switzerland*
Houston Texans Mexico
Indianapolis Colts Austria*, Germany*
Jacksonville Jaguars Ireland, United Kingdom
Kansas City Chiefs Austria, Germany, Mexico, Switzerland
Las Vegas Raiders Mexico
Los Angeles Rams Australia, China, Japan*, South Korea*, Mexico, New Zealand
Miami Dolphins Argentina*, Brazil, Colombia*, Mexico*, Spain, United Kingdom
Minnesota Vikings Canada, United Kingdom
New England Patriots Austria, Brazil*, Germany, Switzerland
New Orleans Saints France
New York Giants Germany*
New York Jets Ireland*, United Kingdom
Philadelphia Eagles Australia, Ghana, New Zealand
Pittsburgh Steelers Germany*, Mexico, Island of Ireland
San Francisco 49ers Mexico, United Kingdom
Seattle Seahawks Austria*, Canada, Germany*, Switzerland*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Austria, Germany, Switzerland

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners eager for healthy Brock Purdy to get full offseason of work as QB1

For the first time in his NFL career, Brock Purdy is set to go through a full offseason of work as the San Francisco 49ers' QB1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the expectations for Purdy in 2024 during an interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson in 'pole' position, 'excited' to work with Justin Fields

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Monday discussed the moves his team has made to retool the QB room: adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
news

NFL owners vote to ban hip-drop tackle at Annual League Meeting

NFL owners voted to ban the hip-drop tackle on Monday during the league's Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla., NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.