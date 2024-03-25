NFL's Global Markets Program adds four new clubs, five new markets in 2024

The National Football League announced an expansion of its Global Markets Program, with four new clubs and five new markets set to participate in 2024. The announcement was made following approval from the International Committee at the 2024 Annual Meeting in Orlando.
First launched in 2022, the Global Markets Program awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities. In total, 25 clubs will participate in the program across 19 international markets, as the NFL continues to prioritize global growth.
"The momentum of the Global Markets Program underscores the strong commitment of NFL clubs to growing the game and their passionate fan bases around the world. Clubs are seeing the value and opportunity in new markets and aligning with the league to accelerate that growth together," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president, club business, major events & international at the NFL. "We can't wait to see the ongoing impact of the program on fandom and global growth in this season and in years ahead, both in new and existing markets and via new clubs joining and active clubs deepening their strategic commitments."
Global Markets Program highlights for 2024 include:
FOUR NEW CLUBS:
- Cleveland Browns: Granted rights in Nigeria
- Detroit Lions: Granted rights across Austria, Canada, Germany and Switzerland
- Indianapolis Colts: Granted rights across Austria and Germany
- New York Giants: Granted rights in Germany
FIVE NEW MARKETS: This is the first time clubs will be expanding into the below markets:
- Argentina: Rights granted to the Miami Dolphins
- Colombia: Rights granted to the Miami Dolphins
- Japan: Rights granted to the Los Angeles Rams
- Nigeria: Rights granted to the Cleveland Browns
- South Korea: Rights granted to the Los Angeles Rams
EXISTING EXPANSION: For 2024, six clubs that currently hold GMP rights applied to expand to additional countries, acquiring between one and three territory adds per club:
- Los Angeles Rams: Currently with rights in Australia, China, Mexico and New Zealand -- expanding to South Korea and Japan
- Miami Dolphins: Currently with rights in Brazil, Spain and the United Kingdom -- expanding to Argentina, Colombia and Mexico
- New England Patriots: Currently with rights in Austria, Germany and Switzerland -- expanding to Brazil
- New York Jets: Currently with rights in the United Kingdom -- expanding to Ireland
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Currently with rights in Mexico and the Island of Ireland (both Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland) -- expanding to Germany
- Seattle Seahawks: Currently with rights in Canada -- expanding to Austria, Germany and Switzerland
NFL clubs can apply for rights to international markets by submitting proposals to the International Committee for review each spring. Clubs are awarded rights for at least a five-year term through the program, and during this period can pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their home market.
For more information on NFL International, visit: https://www.nfl.com/international/
The 2024 NFL Global Markets Program by market:
|MARKET
|CLUBS
|Argentina
|Miami Dolphins*
|Australia
|Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles
|Austria
|Detroit Lions*, Indianapolis Colts*, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks*, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Brazil
|Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots*
|Canada
|Detroit Lions*, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks
|China
|Los Angeles Rams
|Colombia
|Miami Dolphins*
|France
|New Orleans Saints
|Germany
|Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions*, Indianapolis Colts*, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Giants*, Pittsburgh Steelers*, Seattle Seahawks*, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Ghana
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Ireland
|Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets*, Pittsburgh Steelers (Island of Ireland)
|Japan
|Los Angeles Rams*
|Mexico
|Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins*, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers
|New Zealand
|Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles
|Nigeria
|Cleveland Browns*
|Spain
|Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins
|South Korea
|Los Angeles Rams*
|Switzerland
|Detroit Lions*, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks*, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|United Kingdom
|Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers
The 2024 NFL Global Markets Program by club:
|CLUB
|MARKETS
|Arizona Cardinals
|Mexico
|Atlanta Falcons
|Germany
|Carolina Panthers
|Germany
|Chicago Bears
|Spain, United Kingdom
|Cleveland Browns
|Nigeria*
|Dallas Cowboys
|Mexico
|Denver Broncos
|Mexico
|Detroit Lions
|Austria*, Canada*, Germany*, Switzerland*
|Houston Texans
|Mexico
|Indianapolis Colts
|Austria*, Germany*
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Ireland, United Kingdom
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Austria, Germany, Mexico, Switzerland
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Mexico
|Los Angeles Rams
|Australia, China, Japan*, South Korea*, Mexico, New Zealand
|Miami Dolphins
|Argentina*, Brazil, Colombia*, Mexico*, Spain, United Kingdom
|Minnesota Vikings
|Canada, United Kingdom
|New England Patriots
|Austria, Brazil*, Germany, Switzerland
|New Orleans Saints
|France
|New York Giants
|Germany*
|New York Jets
|Ireland*, United Kingdom
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Australia, Ghana, New Zealand
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Germany*, Mexico, Island of Ireland
|San Francisco 49ers
|Mexico, United Kingdom
|Seattle Seahawks
|Austria*, Canada, Germany*, Switzerland*
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Austria, Germany, Switzerland