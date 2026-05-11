NFL+ Game Replays: Top six historic prime-time games with rematches on 2026 schedule

The final contest of the first 17-game season was teed up for drama well before the Sunday Night Football kickoff. Both the Chargers and Raiders were 9-7 entering Week 18 and a win by either team would have clinched a playoff berth and eliminated the other. But there was also a wild contingency. If the game were to miraculously end in a tie, both the Chargers and Raiders would have made the postseason, eliminating the Steelers instead. But … that would never happen, right? Right?!

That tie came as close as conceivably possible to taking place. After trailing by 15 points with under five minutes remaining, the Chargers knotted the score at 29-29 at the end of regulation, thanks to yet another connection between Justin Herbert and Mike Williams. Then both Daniel Carlson and Dustin Hopkins nailed field goals of 40+ yards in overtime, sending the contest to a third OT drive. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth spent much of the final possession trying to sort through the mindsets of both head coaches -- Brandon Staley and interim hero Rich Bisaccia -- while "Take the Tie" signs flashed in the crowd. Eventually Vegas drove to L.A.'s 29-yard line and stopped the clock with two seconds remaining, rather than allowing time to expire for the playoff-clinching tie. Finally, Carlson cranked a 47-yard game-winner, prompting Michaels to state matter-of-factly, "Raiders in. Chargers out. Steelers in." It was, and will likely always remain, one of the more mind-bending finishes in NFL history.