NFL free agency winners are teams that take care of their own

The NFL's free agency negotiating window wasn't even a day old when an NFL owner texted the following observation: "Crazy FA period!!!"

If it seems we say that every year, it's probably because we do. Both the names and the contracts seem to get bigger each offseason. In fact, the New England Patriots' commitment of $152 million in guarantees during the first eight days this year is the highest in league history, according to Spotrac, surpassing the $146.5 million the Miami Dolphins allocated last offseason and nearly doubling what the next-closest club has spent this offseason. (NOTE: All spending totals and spending rankings in this piece were sourced from Spotrac.)

The fact that it comes in the same year the salary cap decreased by some $16 million because of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic makes the splurge even more noteworthy and puts the Patriots, in some people's eyes, at the front of the pack in the unofficial race to win free agency. But do not count history among those people, because it shows no direct link between offseason spending and on-field success.

Last offseason, the Dolphins committed all that money to free agents -- and then failed to make the playoffs. It was the third time in the previous 10 years that they missed the playoffs after leading the league in guaranteed money committed to free agents that offseason.

Two years ago, the Raiders committed $84 million in guarantees to free agents, third-most in the league in 2019. They not only missed the playoffs, but their three highest-priced signings were off the team after only two seasons, taking just under $80 million with them.

The cold reality is that over the past 10 offseasons, only half of the 10 teams that committed the most guaranteed dollars in free agency advanced to the playoffs -- and none won a Super Bowl.

That is not to say the Patriots can't break that trend, but two things concern me: They've already signed at least 21 free agents, which means there will be a significant adjustment period while players get to know one another and determine who the leaders are; and I'm not sold on Cam Newton being the answer at quarterback.