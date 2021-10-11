NFL Foundation UK Launched

NFL AND GLA TEAM UP TO COMMIT £1 MILLION TO FOUNDATION'S WORK

The National Football League today announced the launch of the NFL Foundation UK (registered charity number 1195395), with the aim of tackling inequality and lack of opportunities in society by supporting young people aged 12-20 to realise their potential, access positive pathways and take ownership of their futures.

The charity will provide grants, training, and equipment to local community organisations across the country that work directly with those most in need, in order to help create a level playing field and ensuring underrepresented young people have equal access to opportunities.

The NFL and the Greater London Authority have committed a combined £1 million to the NFL Foundation UK's work in the capital city over a two-year period, from April 2022 to March 2024.

Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe and UK, said: "This is a very important development and further cements the NFL's commitment to the UK. We have a chance to create opportunities for under-served young people and have already seen the impact our sport can make through successful pilot schemes and several years of operating NFL Flag programes. We hope this investment in stakeholders will play an important role in helping communities in their post-pandemic recovery. I am excited to see the work of the NFL Foundation UK flourish."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "American football is going from strength to strength in London and it was fantastic to see the NFL return to the capital on the weekend.

"We know young people have been hit hard by the pandemic. As our city roars back to life, I'm determined to do everything I can to open doors and give young Londoners the positive spaces and opportunities they deserve. That's why I've invested a record £70m in positive activities for more than 110,000 disadvantaged young Londoners across the capital.

"This new joint £1m investment from City Hall and the NFL will use the power of sport and communities to bring young people – particularly women and girls and those from diverse backgrounds – together; helping them to develop new skills and working to empower them to be everything they want to be."