Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Who can you trust?

Published: Dec 13, 2022 at 04:46 PM

Week 14 is in the books, and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 15 and the start of the fantasy playoffs. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon, and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you figure out what to do with some struggling, big-name players.

Also, the hosts sprint through your inquiries in RAPID FIRE and address 3 Big QB Questions for the first week of the Playoffs as we welcome back Saturday NFL!

The NFL Fantasy Q&A Show is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

