Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Which WR will be No. 1?!

Published: Dec 27, 2022 at 06:36 PM

Week 16 is in the books, and we're answering your questions for the final time as we look ahead to a do-or-die Week 17. Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank join us again as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you decide if a handful of hot players will continue their production going into fantasy championship weekend.

Also, the hosts take one last sprint through your inquiries in RAPID FIRE and address another 3 Big QB Questions to help you secure the trophy!

The NFL Fantasy Q&A Show is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

