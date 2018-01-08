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NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Wild Card Weekend fallout

Published: Jan 08, 2018 at 06:53 AM

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss the fallout from Wild Card Weekend, including the future of Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo (6:10) and Alex Smith in Kansas City (11:35). The guys also share their thoughts on Jon Gruden becoming head coach of the Oakland Raiders (27:15) and things we learned during the 2017 fantasy season (46:00). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (54:25). Like, subscribe and download!

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