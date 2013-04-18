NFL fantasy football: RB rankings based on schedule

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand -- take the opponent's records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage. My fantasy points allowed (FPA) rating is similar. It uses statistics (fantasy points) surrendered by opponents the previous year against a single position both at home and on the road instead of team records. For example, the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed an average of 25.95 fantasy points per home game to running backs in 2012. As a result, any signal-caller that faces them in Jacksonville this season is rewarded 25.95 points. The bigger the point total, the easier the schedule.