NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 8 Weekend Preview (aka Rounding the Turn)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo recaps Thursday Night Football between the Falcons and Panthers (4:08) and also discuss the biggest headlines of late including Julian Edelman undergoing knee surgery (10:40). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 8 surrounding Tua Tagovailoa and Jonathan Taylor (17:02). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (27:01) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (40:50).