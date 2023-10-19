NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the NFL's week 7 matchups. The hosts start off with the latest news, including the impact of injuries to Trevor Lawrence, Ryan Tannehill and Kyren Williams. Then they breakdown the Thursday Night Football game between the Jaguars and Saints, argue Christian Kirk versus Calvin Ridley, and discuss whether Chris Olave will score a touchdown. After that Grant and Florio preview the early Sunday games and discuss their expectations players such as Michael Pittman Jr., Rhamondre Stevenson and James Cook.
