NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 fantasy recap 

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 5. The guys start things off with the latest news, including injuries to Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones and Khalil Herbert. Then they discuss the week's top performances, including the return of Cooper Kupp, Zack Moss outperforming Jonathan Taylor and Ja’Marr Chase's huge day. They wrap things up by discussing the disappointing performances from Rhamondre Stevenson and James Cook.
