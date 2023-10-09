Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 fantasy recap 

Published: Oct 09, 2023 at 05:10 PM

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 5. The guys start things off with the latest news, including injuries to Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones and Khalil Herbert. Then they discuss the week's top performances, including the return of Cooper Kupp, Zack Moss outperforming Jonathan Taylor and Ja’Marr Chase's huge day. They wrap things up by discussing the disappointing performances from Rhamondre Stevenson and James Cook

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

