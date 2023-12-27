Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 recap, waiver wire targets for Week 17  

Published: Dec 26, 2023 at 10:03 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 16. The guys start off with the latest news, including an update on Isiah Pacheco's concussion and Mason Rudolph starting for the Steelers this week (1:42).

Then they discuss the week's biggest takeaways, top performers, and biggest disappointments (7:14).

Next, the guys celebrate Festivus and air out listeners' fantasy grievances from the season (23:35). Finally, Matt Okada stops by to talk about his top waiver wire targets heading into the fantasy playoffs (29:04). Tune in to find out what Matt thinks of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Demarcus Robinson and the Broncos D/ST.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

