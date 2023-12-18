NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 recap; let James Cook!

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 15. The guys start off with the latest news, including injuries to Ja'Marr Chase, Keaton Mitchell and Zach Wilson (1:14).
Then they discuss the week's biggest takeaways and whether James Cook and Rashee Rice are must-start players going forward (7:45). Grant and Florio wrap things up by reviewing the rest of the week's top performers and biggest disappointments (13:07).
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.