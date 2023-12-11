Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 recap

Published: Dec 11, 2023 at 04:27 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 14. The guys start off with the latest news from a week full of injuries and tell you what to do if you lost C.J. Stroud, Justin Jefferson or Justin Herbert (1:27).

Then they discuss the week's biggest takeaways, such as Cooper Kupp's bounce back game and Josh Dobbs getting benched (7:54). Grant and Florio wrap things up by reviewing the rest of the week's top performers and biggest disappointments (12:59).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

