NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 14. The guys start off with the latest news from a week full of injuries and tell you what to do if you lost C.J. Stroud, Justin Jefferson or Justin Herbert (1:27).
Then they discuss the week's biggest takeaways, such as Cooper Kupp's bounce back game and Josh Dobbs getting benched (7:54). Grant and Florio wrap things up by reviewing the rest of the week's top performers and biggest disappointments (12:59).
