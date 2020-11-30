NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Fantasy Recap (aka Last Calls)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines, such as ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ returning for the Chargers and ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ having a huge game for the Chiefs (4:19). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if they believe in certain performances from players like ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ and ﻿Wayne Gallman﻿ (25:02). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 12 games (33:10). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Seahawks and Eagles (49:06) and the rescheduled game on Tuesday featuring the Ravens and Steelers (52:45).