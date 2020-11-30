Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Fantasy Recap (aka Last Calls)

Published: Nov 30, 2020 at 02:57 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines, such as ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ returning for the Chargers and ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ having a huge game for the Chiefs (4:19). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if they believe in certain performances from players like ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ and ﻿Wayne Gallman﻿ (25:02). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 12 games (33:10). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Seahawks and Eagles (49:06) and the rescheduled game on Tuesday featuring the Ravens and Steelers (52:45).

Listen here: Apple Podcast*,SpotifyNFL.com&*Google Play

Related Content

news

Michael F. Florio's Week 12 fantasy football sleepers

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has been shaky, but against the Seahawks he might just stir up a big fantasy outing. Another NFC East QB also looks to be a solid sleeper option. 
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 12 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football. It also will give you five players whose fantasy value is on the rise.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Weekend Preview (aka Second Helpings)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the biggest headlines of late including the Ravens vs. Steelers game being in jeopardy due to COVID-19.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Starts and Sits (AKA Thanksgiving Special)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Recap (aka Bad Breaks)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Bengals QB Joe Burrow tearing his ACL.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 Weekend Preview (aka Stranger Weeks)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio discuss ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ being named starting QB over ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ for the Saints and recap Thursday Night Football between the Cardinals and Seahawks.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 Starts and Sits (aka Stretch Running)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as the Cowboys activating Andy Dalton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 fantasy recap (aka Legion of Whom)

Marcas Grant and Kimmi Chex discuss the biggest fantasy headlines, if they believe in certain performances from players like Wayne Gallman and J.D. McKissic and their waiver wire targets after Week 10.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 Weekend Preview (aka Ten Foot Poll)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio recap Colts-Titans, discuss the biggest headlines, answer questions, identify Draft Kings value players and deliver the 'Ask a Nerd' segment.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 10 fantasy football sleepers

Christian Kirk has performed like the Cardinals' No. 1 receiver as of late and, like Rams QB Jared Goff, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Steelers TE Eric Ebron, has a favorable matchup this week. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 fantasy recap (aka Salty SZN)

Marcas Grant and Kimmi Chex go over the biggest fantasy headlines, their confidence meter for multiple quarterbacks, waiver wire targets and a preview for Monday Night Football between the Patriots and Jets.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL