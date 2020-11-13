NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 Weekend Preview (aka Ten Foot Poll)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo recaps Thursday Night Football between the Colts and Titans (4:10) and also discuss the biggest headlines of late including ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ being ruled out for Sunday (12:56). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 10 surrounding Lamar Jackson, ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿ and Derek Carr (19:25). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (35:35) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (52:02).