Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 7

Published: Oct 20, 2023 at 07:49 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio tell you which fantasy players are the top starts and sits heading into Week 7. They discuss what you should do with QBs like Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff and WRs like Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice. The hosts are also joined by NFL Researcher LaQuan Jones, who shares his top 5 sleepers of the week. Then the guys share their picks for Club Dub: Players who they think will score 25+ fantasy points.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

