Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 14

Published: Dec 08, 2023 at 06:47 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in Week 14. Tune in to find out which quarterbacks (1:17), wide receivers (5:15), running backs (8:11) and tight ends (11:03) they would start this week.

The hosts are also joined by NFL Researcher LaQuan Jones to discuss the top sleepers of the week (14:49). Then they take a trip to "Club Dub" and tell you which guys they believe will score at least 25 fantasy points.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Hot takes, Week 14 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Trevor Lawrence injury update, Week 14 previews 

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 waiver wire; are you really picking up Joe Flacco?

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 recap

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 13. 
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Curtis Samuel among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one former Pro Bowl RB playing Thursday night.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 13

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in week 13.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Byemageddon streamers + Week 13 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return to help you get through "Byemageddon." 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Jonathan Taylor's thumb, Week 13 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 13 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy playoff schedules + Week 13 waiver wire

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13: QB Russell Wilson, TE Pat Freiermuth among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one Super Bowl-winning quarterback.