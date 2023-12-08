NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 14

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in Week 14. Tune in to find out which quarterbacks (1:17), wide receivers (5:15), running backs (8:11) and tight ends (11:03) they would start this week.
The hosts are also joined by NFL Researcher LaQuan Jones to discuss the top sleepers of the week (14:49). Then they take a trip to "Club Dub" and tell you which guys they believe will score at least 25 fantasy points.
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.