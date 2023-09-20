NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Nick Chubb injury + waiver wire targets

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back for a fresh edition of the podcast. The guys start the show discussing Nick Chubb's injury Monday night and the fantasy implications. Afterwards, the guys dive into Florio's top waiver wire targets for this week, with a surprise name at the top of the list. Lastly, the fellas wrap up the show by answering a bunch of fan questions.
2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 3: RB Kyren Williams, TE Hunter Henry among top targets
Already looking to upgrade your fantasy football roster? Not to fret. As we head into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including five running backs.
2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Puka Nacua among top targets
Already looking to upgrade your fantasy football roster? Not to fret. Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including six running backs and six wide receivers.
