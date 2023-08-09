Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC East fantasy season preview; a visit from Warren Sharp

Published: Aug 09, 2023 at 03:56 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the pair are joined by football analyst and founder of Sharp Football Analysis, Warren Sharp, as he discusses the history of the preview guide, how data analysis has impacted the game, and whether Sean Payton can "fix" Russell Wilson. Then the hosts continue their fantasy division preview by breaking down the NFC East!  

