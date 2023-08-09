NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC East fantasy season preview; a visit from Warren Sharp

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the pair are joined by football analyst and founder of Sharp Football Analysis, Warren Sharp, as he discusses the history of the preview guide, how data analysis has impacted the game, and whether Sean Payton can "fix" Russell Wilson. Then the hosts continue their fantasy division preview by breaking down the NFC East!
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.