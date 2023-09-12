NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers' injury & waiver wire targets

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. First, the duo dive into the fantasy impact of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury. Afterwards, the pair dive into their top waiver wire targets for Week 2. The hosts then wrap up the show by answering a ton of fan questions.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 fantasy recap
2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Puka Nacua among top targets
Already looking to upgrade your fantasy football roster? Not to fret. Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including six running backs and six wide receivers.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: How Should You Handle The Eagles' RBs Week 1?
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 – Do I Start Anthony Richardson?
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit From Stevie Johnson
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy season preview
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC West fantasy season preview
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South fantasy season preview
2023 NFL fantasy football breakouts? Five sleepers to target in the later rounds of your draft
Who are the deep sleepers in 2023 NFL fantasy football? Michelle Magdziuk identifies five breakout candidates to target in the later rounds of your draft, including one rookie who's been turning heads all summer.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC South fantasy season preview
2023 NFL fantasy football: Overvalued/undervalued players to know for your draft
As we enter the prime drafting season for fantasy football, Cynthia Frelund identifies overvalued and undervalued players. Plus, in the wake of Dalvin Cook signing with the Jets and Ezekiel Elliott joining the Patriots, how should you treat those two backfields?